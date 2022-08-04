 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal Return update for 4 August 2022

Server Schedule Update (Europe) - August 4th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9236884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Lumia residents,

We’ve been monitoring the server activity along with your feedback and have decided to make a few changes to the normal server schedule.

These changes will be applied with today’s (August 4th) patch, so please have this in mind!

NORMAL:

  • Duo: Everyday from 6PM to 1AM (CEST) → Everyday 1 PM to 1 AM (CEST)
  • Squad: Everyday from 6PM to 1AM CEST → Everyday 1 PM to 1 AM (CEST)

*These changes are still subject to change based on the data collected by the server and your feedback.

Thank you all for your feedback and support. Please let us know if you have any feedback regarding the new schedule once it is applied.

Changed files in this update

Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link