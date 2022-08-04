Server Schedule Update (Europe) - August 4th, 2022

Hello Lumia residents,

We’ve been monitoring the server activity along with your feedback and have decided to make a few changes to the normal server schedule.

These changes will be applied with today’s (August 4th) patch, so please have this in mind!

NORMAL:

Duo: Everyday from 6PM to 1AM (CEST) → Everyday 1 PM to 1 AM (CEST)

to 1 AM (CEST) Squad: Everyday from 6PM to 1AM CEST → Everyday 1 PM to 1 AM (CEST)

*These changes are still subject to change based on the data collected by the server and your feedback.

Thank you all for your feedback and support. Please let us know if you have any feedback regarding the new schedule once it is applied.