Meow You’re Talking!

On 8th August, the world celebrates International Cat Day, and we’ve dedicated an entire shop update to our fabulous feline friends in Swords of Legends Online. Check out the cat-alogue of cosmetics and find the purrfect addition to your wardrobe. Now’s no time for hiding in boxes or climbing the curtains. Pad your way over to the Crimson Coin Shop between 4th August and 11th August and see what discounted cat items you can get under your claws!

Plus this offer sees the start of the 9th season of the Battle Pass, once again featuring numerous exclusive items – some of them even if you don’t have a Premium Pass!

For Fun Felines, Furballs and Other Masters of Disaster:

Transform yourself into a truly fur-midable adversary – an immortal with nine lives! Choose from a paw-some selection of discounted customisation options (for all body types):

Costume variations:

Extravagant new outfits:

Honey Snow

Wind Whisperer

Graceful Night

Pure Sound

Wearing the costumes you learn another matching emote – dive into the game to try it out!

Hairstyle:

One spellbinding hairstyle, just check out the loving detail!

Song of the White Clouds

Accessories:

No outfit would be complete without a tail:

Tea Tail

Ink Tail

Willow Tail

Peach Tail

Headgear:

Prick up those ears and listen in to who’s prowling the neighbourhood:

Moonlight Prowl

Mount

This fantastic feline is pawsitively the cutest mount in the whole of Shenzhou:

Fuzzball







The Battle Pass

The Battle Pass is available from 4th August to 15th September (beginning and ending at 6 AM server time). Complete dungeons, PvP battles and other game activities every day to earn progress for Battle Pass milestones.

You earn points for completing tasks, with some activities earning you more than others. You can earn up to 10 points a day. Once you’ve accumulated enough points to reach the next milestone, you can collect your reward.

Look out for cosmetic rewards including a powerful sceptre, a cute pet, a harp for your back, plus Greek-mythology styled avatars and avatar frames!

Rundown of the Battle Pass System