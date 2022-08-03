Alien Dawn - Update 14 | Steam Survival Fest!!!

Welcome to the Steam Survival Fest!

We've got a new update in honor of the Survival Fest that includes new content, performance enhancements, new features and 1 new mode.

The new Survival Mode is the result of us implementing a save game feature for the player and all of their inventory and vehicles. The save game feature has been requested by many people, and is also helpful to us for development. The Survival Mode also allows us to implement features that have been programmed into the game, but didn't fit into the Escape Mode, like the flyable helicopters you can find at the Radio Towers.

Our primary focus will still be making the Escape Mode the best it can be, but all improvements to the game will benefit each mode because it gives us additional options to test under. As an example, before there was ever an Escape Mode, we programmed a sample PVP mode to get some of the gameplay and multiplayer code improved. The same will go for the Survival Mode and save system. It's something new for players to do and will help us develop the game as a whole.

Speaking of the PVP Mode, it's been in the game for sometime, but now it's actually selectable from the Main Menu again. I hope people give it a try.

And finally... "We have the mini wini! A part of the American tradition, and today on the cutting edge of design and function in a Class C MotorHome... Do you believe any of that $#^T?"

Video contains strong language



I've been wanting to add a vehicle like this to the game forever, and it's super fun to drive around.

Xtian

8/1/2022 (Early Access) v1.14