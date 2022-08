Share · View all patches · Build 9236449 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 11:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Added

New music track to the mix

Add fireplace to small hunter cabins

Craftable Candle and Lantern (Workbench crafts)

Fixed

Possible crash to desktop when using bed respawn on death

Planter harvest amounts not saving properly

Planter plants now in Alphabetical order

Changed

Decreased Bed craft cost and craft time