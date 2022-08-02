Updated on August 2, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9236403 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 10:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Balance some game data to reduce the chance of monster escape in the early stage. One click sale store, when using the "one click sale" function, fixed the bug that will also sell equipment with a price of 0. Improve the function of the one click selling store, and the display is normal when switching between selling weapons and selling armor. Thank you for your support! According to the reaction of players, changing some fonts may cause the game to flash back randomly. If you flash back in the game, you have changed it again

Font, please change to another font, or change to "default font".

Fix the bug of BGM chaos after the failure of Hell difficulty cute pet battle. Weaken the Guard commander at the beginning of Chapter 3 again (Guard commander: I have something to say...) Fix the bug that a hole in the cave of light cannot enter. Remove the start logo and confirm the settings of entering the game to speed up the speed of entering the game. Modify the attribute of elite enemies from the original double attribute to 1.5 times, and the experience, explosion rate and money remain unchanged at 2 times. Decrease at the same time

The probability of elite enemies.

Modify the store system so that it will no longer get stuck when selling items. The hell difficulty God walking shoes will not be recycled after passing the chapter. Modify all treasure maps. Now the things dug out by treasure maps will be better than before; The unopened treasure map increases the location of the treasure guardian

Tips, convenient for players to brush the atlas.

The gem inlay rules have been modified. Now the inlaid gems can be removed. (however, the gem inlaid before cannot be removed because the program returns

The retrospective reason cannot be changed, please forgive me.)

You can choose to open five, ten or twenty seed packs at one time, and the upper limit of all kinds of seeds is changed from 30 to 99. Chapter V roles: Ying, Ruth and Qin Baobao greatly improve speed attributes. In Chapter 5, most monsters in the early stage of the demon world and the human world reduce their attack power and speed attributes, making the start easier.

Warm tip 1: when browsing long documents (such as monster atlas, achievement buff, etc.), please don't keep pressing the direction key down or

Select up, which has a certain chance to cause excessive reading of instant game data and bug. It is recommended that you use page up and page on the keyboard

Down these two page keys for quick query.

Warm tip 2: if you use the mouse to play the game, you may encounter land on both sides of the ship in the middle of the game, resulting in mouse click failure

The condition of the ship. At this time, please use the keyboard to operate. The character faces the ship. Without pressing the direction key, press the space bar to get on the ship.

Warm tip 3: introduction to props or skills in the game. If the font exceeds the display box, resulting in incomplete content display, please change a fonttry.