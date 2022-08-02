 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 2 August 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 08.02.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9236397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on August 2, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
8/2 23:00 - 8/3 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:
-1/1/1 Mission Event
-Xp Drink Event
-Weekly Arcade Mode Challenge (Rebound)

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

