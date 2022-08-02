Scheduled Server Maintenance: 08.02.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on August 2, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
8/2 23:00 - 8/3 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
-1/1/1 Mission Event
-Xp Drink Event
-Weekly Arcade Mode Challenge (Rebound)
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
