Arvex Companion Quest, Russian And Turkish Localization & More!

Greetings, adventurers!

The current update not only brings a fully finished Arvex companion quest along with several fixes and improvements, but we are also thrilled to announce that Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness is now available in Turkish and Russian! Our eternal thanks goes to Gökhan Halil Düzgün from 23 Studios for the Turkish translation, and to Roman "Scarab-Phoenix" Matsuk for the Russian translation of the game.

Additionally, we are happy to share that the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese translations are now in progress! Regarding other languages, we will update you as soon as we have more information.

For more information on why some localizations arrive sooner than others, please take a look at this Steam post: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1374930/view/3362515187788465634

Mac & Linux: For technical reasons (such as Apple's notarization process), the current update for Mac and Linux will go live after a couple of days. Thank you for your patience.

Latest Changes

Turkish and Russian localizations added

Full companion quest implemented for Arvex

Rebalanced physical and elemental resistance bonuses for armors, weapons, races and classes

Rebalanced damage values of two-handed weapons and damage, price and stack sizes of ranged weapons and projectiles to be more useful

Decreased Rothgor's melee attack timing

Tutorials for Gerdra's offer and entering the Black Geyser now appear properly

Increased Health values regained when drinking healing potions

Alnarius priests will now reward the player based on Reputation instead of Greed

Baflodac's gang downstairs and outside now turn hostile if Baflodac is attacked upstairs

Unnecessary recipe item replaced with a valid recipe

Creatures of Amanuel's Hoard will now react as groups when attacked

Creatures of Elven Ruins in Scofarth will now react as groups when attacked

Fixed the on-hit mechanics for the Scutiactus and Gloves of Inscrutable Defense items

Eloinne now takes all necessary medicine from the player in Urgently Needed Medicine

Animated Armor and Animated Hands in Wardenhaft can now react if the player loots unauthorized containers

We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has joined us on this journey and continues to support Black Geyser, and we look forward to you diving into these latest updates.

The Black Geyser Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374930/Black_Geyser_Couriers_of_Darkness/