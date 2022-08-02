Police Stories: The Academy is Out – Play Now!

Greetings, Officers!

We’re very glad to inform you that The Academy, a free prequel to Police Stories, is now out and available for download! Moreover, if you enjoy The Academy, you can grab the full game with a 65% discount until August 8.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/539470/Police_Stories/

Just to be clear: even if you went through Police Stories backwards and forwards, The Academy still has much to offer for experienced players. This free version of the game throws us back to the times when Rick and John were still green trainees just learning to be cops, and features a new story, three new missions and locations. So make sure to check it out – and don’t forget you can bring a friend, since The Academy supports co-op too! Two heads are better than one, right?

Okay, we’ll not hold you up any longer – it’s time for you to relive old times, reload your guns and search for a "rat" in a brutal world of Police Stories: The Academy. Good luck!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1986760/Police_Stories_The_Academy/

P.S. And, of course, your reviews are very, very welcome!