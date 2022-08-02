 Skip to content

Blitz in the Paper Kingdom update for 2 August 2022

Unlockable Character Added: Gnome

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Your standard enemy and chronie of Vilmos. The very definition of cannon fodder. Although their appearance can vary, their skills do not. They are the only playable character that cannot attack, so play as them if you are up for a challenge

Tweaks:

  • The resource icon has been changed to a King Berghor dollar
  • Upgrade and Destroy Tower icons have been updated and will now show what button needs to be pressed to do that action
  • When attempting to use more resources than you have available, the resource text will turn red and an “error” sound will play
  • Added the characters names under their icons in the character select screen

Fixed Bugs:

  • Opening the steam menu while not in gameplay would occasionally soft lock the game
  • Pressing the spacebar once, then the mouse twice on the opening screen would soft lock the game

