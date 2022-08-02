Unlockable Character Added: Gnome



Your standard enemy and chronie of Vilmos. The very definition of cannon fodder. Although their appearance can vary, their skills do not. They are the only playable character that cannot attack, so play as them if you are up for a challenge

Tweaks:

The resource icon has been changed to a King Berghor dollar



Upgrade and Destroy Tower icons have been updated and will now show what button needs to be pressed to do that action



When attempting to use more resources than you have available, the resource text will turn red and an “error” sound will play

Added the characters names under their icons in the character select screen



Fixed Bugs: