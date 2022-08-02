We've teamed up with Modern Wolf!

We're excited to announce that we have teamed up with Modern Wolf to publish ZERO Sievert, a pixelated post-apocalyptic top-down survival shooter, and as an added extra as part of Steam Survival Fest we have a Demo live for you to put your survival skills to the test!

ZERO Sievert is a tense top-down shooter that challenges you to scavenge across procedurally-generated wasteland, loot gear, and explore what’s left of a devastated world.

When the odds are stacked against you, Can you do more than just survive?

Despite everything, we have built a community of survivors. Over 5000 of us await you through the door, not to paradise, but to a chance at a new life on our Discord server. We have support, chats, memes, lore and more and we want to welcome you into your new home.

A world of pixelated post-apocalyptic horror.

