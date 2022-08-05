Dust to the End now with Full Japanese Support

Hello, survivors!

We know that surviving in a post-apocalyptic desert might be tough, so we wanted to make things easier… for some of you. Especially our Japanese players. Yes! Thanks to Azrael and the whole Japanese community, we can announce today that Dust to the End now features a Japanese localization. All you need to do to enjoy is keep the game updated on Steam. If you haven’t done it recently, remember that it is as easy as opening Steam and the game should update automatically (or just start the game and it should update, if you have automatic updates turned off).

We wanted to take this opportunity to send a massive thank you to our Japanese community! We know you are passionate about Dust to the End and you have done a hell of a job introducing the game to your family, friends and fellow gamers, helping to expand our community.

And now, let’s kick some ass on the post apocalyptic world of Dust to the End!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1074070/Dust_to_the_End/