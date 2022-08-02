Patch 0.0.31a - 2nd of August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9235294 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy

SlowTime now freezes enemies instead of entering slow motion

This also has a freezing audio effect upon activation

Duration changed from 5 -> 15 seconds

Fire bolts, Icicles and Unholy Water now fire at an interval similar to Throwing Knives (per projectile spawn spacing)

Spinning Daggers should now be twice the size from before based on Area stats

Buffed Ring of Magnitism to have +10 total pickup radius so it covers the whole screen and a bit more

Nerfed bracer of haste and caster's pendant for less total Cooldown reduction

bracer 30% -> 20%

pendant 25% -> 20%

Breast Plate of Freyja health regen reduced from 11 -> 8

Banish now has max 3 projectiles at max upgrade

Banish now has 2 second cooldown reduction at max upgrade

Reduced cleric's signet from 35% holy cooldown reduction/unholy damage multiplier to 20%

Sparks now start at 2 projectiles and reach 4 projectiles at max upgrade (excluding potential equipment and base character gains)

Sparks now spawn horizontally if you have 2 projectiles

Unholy water now has less cooldown reduction

Unholy water now has less total available projectiles

Unholy water now has total available area

Nerfed Breast Plate of Achilles max life steal upgrades from 11% -> 2%, each upgrade gives 0.5% now