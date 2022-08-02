 Skip to content

Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 2 August 2022

Patch 0.0.31a - 2nd of August 2022

SlowTime now freezes enemies instead of entering slow motion

  • This also has a freezing audio effect upon activation
  • Duration changed from 5 -> 15 seconds

Fire bolts, Icicles and Unholy Water now fire at an interval similar to Throwing Knives (per projectile spawn spacing)

Spinning Daggers should now be twice the size from before based on Area stats

Buffed Ring of Magnitism to have +10 total pickup radius so it covers the whole screen and a bit more

Nerfed bracer of haste and caster's pendant for less total Cooldown reduction

  • bracer 30% -> 20%
  • pendant 25% -> 20%

Breast Plate of Freyja health regen reduced from 11 -> 8

Banish now has max 3 projectiles at max upgrade
Banish now has 2 second cooldown reduction at max upgrade

Reduced cleric's signet from 35% holy cooldown reduction/unholy damage multiplier to 20%

Sparks now start at 2 projectiles and reach 4 projectiles at max upgrade (excluding potential equipment and base character gains)
Sparks now spawn horizontally if you have 2 projectiles

Unholy water now has less cooldown reduction
Unholy water now has less total available projectiles
Unholy water now has total available area

Nerfed Breast Plate of Achilles max life steal upgrades from 11% -> 2%, each upgrade gives 0.5% now

