Playtest Hotfix #1

As we expected, some game breaking bugs were found in the first day of our Playtest. So, we fixed them and made adjustments on gameplay focusing of Difficulty of AI and Player movement.

We increased player stamina and made AI more easy to run away, fixed locker hiding issue where AI can see you enter the locker and detect from long distance and some collision bugs.

Since this test is still an early stage version of the game, you may encounter more potential bugs. If you encounter any other bugs during Playtest please report us on our Discord channel.

Join our Discord server

Thank you for playing, have fun!