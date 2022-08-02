Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #16

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug introduced in Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #14 where changing Audio settings would crash the game
- Fixed a bug where Counting Texts were scaled/offset incorrectly if the UI Scaling setting for Reels was set to 150%
- Fixed a bug where the icons in Descriptions for Tooltips and Symbol/Item Selections were scaled/offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean and the UI Scaling setting for Tooltips or Symbol/Item Selections was set to anything but 125%
- Fixed a bug where the Coin Text was scaled/offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean and the UI Scaling setting for Text was set to anything but 150%
Changed files in this update