Luck be a Landlord update for 2 August 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #16

Build 9234959

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug introduced in Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #14 where changing Audio settings would crash the game
  • Fixed a bug where Counting Texts were scaled/offset incorrectly if the UI Scaling setting for Reels was set to 150%
  • Fixed a bug where the icons in Descriptions for Tooltips and Symbol/Item Selections were scaled/offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean and the UI Scaling setting for Tooltips or Symbol/Item Selections was set to anything but 125%
  • Fixed a bug where the Coin Text was scaled/offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean and the UI Scaling setting for Text was set to anything but 150%

