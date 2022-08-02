Version 0.7.6Update

Hi, my friends!

The balance of the units is a major topic discussed recently. Due to the appearance of the artillery, the value of agility has been greatly reduced. The weakening of submarines has also greatly reduced the value of diving. Therefore, in this update, I reduced the weight of some values and adjusted all units. The result of the adjustment is that the cost of most submarines, mecha and fighters is reduced or their stats are improved, and the damage of melee weapons is slightly increased, and the power(hp) of the artillery is slightly reduced.

Gameplay improvement:

AI will no longer use power shield to block the attack of EMP. The policy Shield Energy of Southern Principality is modified to Shield Enhance, and the effect is adjusted. AI will now remove unusable buildings. When the Imperial Foe borns, all imperial factions will immediately terminate diplomatic relations with the Imperial Foe and start fighting with them.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed a bug that player can offer gold or supplies to other factions to improve the relationship when the gold and supplies less than 1000. Fixed a bug that the policy Gold Diplomacy did not take effect. Fixed a bug when using map weapons. Fixed a bug that AI artillery can sometimes attack after move. Fixed a bug that the flagship of Gongshu Miao used EMP gun without animation. Fixed a bug that the star sometimes flashes incorrectly when the commander is promoted. Fixed a bug that some tactical skill did not work to increase the movement of the units. Fixed a bug of incorrect display of some chip effects. Fixed a bug that AI can be equipped with same chips. Fixed a lane data error. Fixed some icon errors in the unit collections. Fixed the tip error of healing. Fixed a bug that launching torpedoes does not consume energy. Fixed a bug that the reduced chip cost of Nikos' talent was not correctly displayed on the interface. Fixed the dialogue error when the Eastocean Fleet and the Eastocean Fleet perished. Fixed a bug that Kleven's collection was not unlocked correctly.

See you next update!

Han Zhiyu