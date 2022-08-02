July Update 1.5

The second update to Hydra Lists has been a bit more difficult than I anticipated. Because of this, this update only includes referencing other books and some bug fixes. Adding variables to lists will be coming out in an update next week.

So whats new?

Referencing other books in lists

A much requested feature, users are now able to reference lists in other books! To do this, use the format:

{MY BOOK@LIST IN BOOK}

and it will grab a result from the specified list in the specified book. Similar to updating list names, updating the name of the book will update references to that book in any and all lists!

Chinese translation

Hydra Lists has now been translated into Chinese as has been requested by several users. A big thanks to steam user 羽川, who did an excellent translation of the beginners guide.

Minor bug fixes

There were a couple of bugs associated with autosave:

Creating a new book in odd edge cases

Weird saving issues when changing the list type of a list

Next update will have list variables, which users will be able to define and use repeatedly in a list, and autocomplete functions when typing book references.