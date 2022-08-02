Salamander County Public Television v1.0.2 Update

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.0.2! This update includes various bug fixes, as well as changes to a few games to make them easier to play.

Full Changelog

Gameplay Changes

Cheese Eater: reduced the opacity of the mouse's legs at high speeds

Shooting Hoops: adjusted the default values to ones that are more likely to result in made baskets

Shooting Hoops: slowed down the value adjustments for extra precision

Brevoortia Water Balloon: adjusted the starting angle of the fish, making it easier to consistently hit the water balloon just by dashing forwards

Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: adjusted the controls to make looping and changing direction easier

Defeat the Boss: increased the font size of the text displayed on the TV

Medal Target Changes

Introducing the Anti-Eraser: gold target increased from 70 seconds to 75 seconds

Introducing the Anti-Eraser: silver target increased from 110 seconds to 120 seconds

Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: gold target reduced from 25000 pts. to 20000 pts.

Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: silver target reduced from 8000 pts. to 7000 pts.

Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: bonus target reduced from 7000 pts. to 6000 pts.

Taco Tom Can Dab!: bronze target reduced from 5000 pts. to 4000 pts.

Bug Fixes

Title Screen: fixed the music not looping

Whack Chat: fixed dialogue errors on Days 9 and 29

Whack Chat: fixed TTS not playing for email images

Whack Chat: fixed Rambicule Ratings sometimes going straight to the final screen (probably, I saw other people have this issue but I couldn't replicate it myself)

Game Select: fixed Are Mushrooms Wheels? showing the wrong controller button for driving backwards

All games: fixed the reminder that you can skip a day when losing the current game multiple times in a row not appearing

Shooting Hoops: fixed the scrolling background breaking after ~10 minutes

Brevoortia Water Balloon: fixed a collision issue with the wooden pole that caused the AI to sometimes get stuck on it

Mitosis Bowling: fixed the power meter flickering under certain circumstances

Burger Building Bonanza: fixed a possible softlock where ingredients stop spawning

Perfect Popcorn Bowl: fixed the music sometimes not playing

That's Beans: fixed the bonus not counting when 'bean' appeared on the right side

That's Beans: fixed the font being different when playing on a non-Windows device, such as a Steam Deck

Are Mushrooms Wheels?: fixed self-destructing by pressing the space bar sometimes immediately going back to the main menu

Defeat the Boss: fixed the broken leaderboard (glitched times have been manually deleted, your correct high score will be uploaded when you complete the level again)

Defeat the Boss: fixed the TV's scanlines not scaling properly to the game's resolution

Other Changes