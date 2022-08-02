 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Salamander County Public Television update for 2 August 2022

Salamander County Public Television v1.0.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9234006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.0.2! This update includes various bug fixes, as well as changes to a few games to make them easier to play.

Full Changelog

Gameplay Changes
  • Cheese Eater: reduced the opacity of the mouse's legs at high speeds
  • Shooting Hoops: adjusted the default values to ones that are more likely to result in made baskets
  • Shooting Hoops: slowed down the value adjustments for extra precision
  • Brevoortia Water Balloon: adjusted the starting angle of the fish, making it easier to consistently hit the water balloon just by dashing forwards
  • Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: adjusted the controls to make looping and changing direction easier
  • Defeat the Boss: increased the font size of the text displayed on the TV
Medal Target Changes
  • Introducing the Anti-Eraser: gold target increased from 70 seconds to 75 seconds
  • Introducing the Anti-Eraser: silver target increased from 110 seconds to 120 seconds
  • Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: gold target reduced from 25000 pts. to 20000 pts.
  • Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: silver target reduced from 8000 pts. to 7000 pts.
  • Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: bonus target reduced from 7000 pts. to 6000 pts.
  • Taco Tom Can Dab!: bronze target reduced from 5000 pts. to 4000 pts.
Bug Fixes
  • Title Screen: fixed the music not looping
  • Whack Chat: fixed dialogue errors on Days 9 and 29
  • Whack Chat: fixed TTS not playing for email images
  • Whack Chat: fixed Rambicule Ratings sometimes going straight to the final screen (probably, I saw other people have this issue but I couldn't replicate it myself)
  • Game Select: fixed Are Mushrooms Wheels? showing the wrong controller button for driving backwards
  • All games: fixed the reminder that you can skip a day when losing the current game multiple times in a row not appearing
  • Shooting Hoops: fixed the scrolling background breaking after ~10 minutes
  • Brevoortia Water Balloon: fixed a collision issue with the wooden pole that caused the AI to sometimes get stuck on it
  • Mitosis Bowling: fixed the power meter flickering under certain circumstances
  • Burger Building Bonanza: fixed a possible softlock where ingredients stop spawning
  • Perfect Popcorn Bowl: fixed the music sometimes not playing
  • That's Beans: fixed the bonus not counting when 'bean' appeared on the right side
  • That's Beans: fixed the font being different when playing on a non-Windows device, such as a Steam Deck
  • Are Mushrooms Wheels?: fixed self-destructing by pressing the space bar sometimes immediately going back to the main menu
  • Defeat the Boss: fixed the broken leaderboard (glitched times have been manually deleted, your correct high score will be uploaded when you complete the level again)
  • Defeat the Boss: fixed the TV's scanlines not scaling properly to the game's resolution
Other Changes
  • All games: when beating a game for the first time, "Continue" is now shown instead of "Back to Menu" at the game over screen until the game is exited
  • Game Select: updated the descriptions of The World's Largest Waffle, Handstanding, Avant-Garde Applesauce Simulator, and Skate Shuttle Starcatcher for clarification
  • Defeat the Boss: the credits now appear after exiting the level on subsequent playthroughs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1521811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link