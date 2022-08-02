Hot fix 2 for Update 1.3

Small hot fix to address a few minor issues and problems. Sorry for the rapid fire fixes, but we have some great players in discord just going nuts on the game atm finding every issue they can. You guys are great, but hopefully this is last hot fix for a few days.

Due to translation issue the hall of fame section menu was empty for release hall of fame

Restart in paragon menu caused your genre to reset to action. You can now pick a new genre and perk if you make use of this quick reset option.

The close option for the difficulty review menu inside of hard mode was not working correctly, it now does.

I accidentally left a dog inside of office 4 when I was testing / fixing the previous navigation mesh issue. As you might expect they did not like each other. The extra dog has now been removed.