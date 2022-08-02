 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 2 August 2022

August 1, 2022 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9233821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Walking backwards speed was changing to different values depending on if your character was running or walking. Changed this to where the walking backwards speed is always consistent

-Made walking backwards slightly faster than what it was

Changed files in this update

Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link