Release 1.6 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

New skulls, Davy Jones and Wizard, will be joining the Carleon Castle conquest.

Davy Jones, who is the master of the dead and the sea, will destroy Carleon’s soldiers with a great cannon, and the Wizard will show its own fire magic to you all.

In addition to the New skulls, changes have been made for the ‘Unstoppable’ status of bosses. Also, ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’ skills have received buffs and now users can search items more easily.

Changes made

System

Changes in Status Effect Resistance system of Bosses

Status Effect Resistance of bosses when afflicted by ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’ increases for a moment and decreases fast as time goes by. (Duration of Status Effect decreases when Status Effect Resistance is high)

All bosses do not become ‘Unstoppable’ except for some specific patterns.

author: Developer comment

We hoped that ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’ would be a Status Effect applicable to bosses as well, but this made ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’ much more powerful than we expected.

To solve this problem, we downgraded the skills related to ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’, and also we made bosses become ‘Unstoppable’ when they were preparing to attack.

However this was not the best solution. This caused the tempo of the skills related to ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’ slowdown and the ‘Unstoppable’ timing of bosses became much less intuitive.

Therefore, we are going to take new measures with the 1.6.0 update.

Now users are able to apply ‘Freeze’ and ‘Stun!’ to bosses at any time in most cases.

If the same Status Effect is applied consecutively, that Status Effect Resistance will increase gradually and this will give appropriate tension.

Changes in reward distribution after defeating the boss

From now on, users will be given multiple choices from the chests when defeating the boss.

Increased number of Black Market Collector’s sales stands

The number of Black Market Collector’s sales stands has increased by 1.

author: Developer comment

Due to the 1.5.0 update, the number of items increased and it became more difficult to get items users wanted. With the 1.5.2 update, we took measures to relieve the problem.

This update will take additional measures in order to make it easier for users to obtain the items they want.

Skull

New Skull: Davy Jones

Rarity: Legendary

Type: Power

Do you fear death?

New Skull: Wizard

Rarity: Common

Type: Balance

Untalented student who has failed and got kicked out of Magic School

Stone Monkey

<Immortal King>

Skill

[Heaven-Earth Slam] Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 16 sec

<Overlord>

Skill

[Heaven-Earth Slam] Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 16 sec

Frost Skull

<Frost Skull>

Skill

[Iceberg] Increased damage

[Glacial Charge] Increased damage

[Freezing Field] Increased damage

<Ancient Frost Skull>

Skill

[Iceberg] Increased damage

[Glacial Charge] Increased damage

[Freezing Field] Increased damage

[Glacial Blade] Increased damage

<Frozen Soul>

Skill

[Iceberg] Changed cooldown: 27 sec → 24 sec

[Glacial Charge] Changed cooldown: 19 sec → 17 sec

[Freezing Field] Changed cooldown: 32 sec → 26 sec

[Glacial Blade] Increased damage

[Glacial Blade] Changed cooldown: 18 sec → 17 sec

Minotaurus

<Minotaurus>

Skill

[Bludgeon] Changed cooldown: 19 sec → 17 sec

<Minotaurus II>

Skill

[Bludgeon] Changed cooldown: 22 sec → 17 sec

<Minotaurus III>

Skill

[Bludgeon] Changed cooldown: 22 sec → 17 sec

Clown

<Pierrot>

Skill

[Surprise Knives] Changed cooldown: 17 sec → 16 sec

<Joker>

Skill

[Surprise Knives] Changed cooldown: 17 sec → 16 sec

Alchemist

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

[Liquid Nitrogen Flask] Increased damage

[Liquid Nitrogen Flask] Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 18 sec

[Emergency Ignition Flask] Increased damage

[Neurolepsis Flask] Increased damage

[Neurolepsis Flask] Changed cooldown: 22 sec → 19 sec

Prisoner

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

[Ice Crossbow] Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 16 sec

<The King>

Skill

[Wolf Trap] Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 18 sec

Archlich

Skill

[Deathly Chill] Changed cooldown: 18 sec → 16 sec

Item

Luxurious Tea Cup

1 sec has been added to the cooldown for the Stiffen effect when concentrating.

Inscription

Changes are made for the text of the inscription ‘Sun and Moon’, and a special function has been added.

After the Freeze effect due to 4 inscriptions of ‘Absolute Zero’ is worn off, enemies receive 15% amplified damage for 5 sec.

Map and NPC

Changes are made for the visual and camera walking of the Demon King Castle.

Changes are made for the composition of the event map of chapter 4, ‘Gauntlets Trial’.

Changes are made for the composition of the event map ‘Quintessences Sanctuary’.

Dark Quartz doesn’t appear anymore as a reward from the event map ‘Quintessences Sanctuary’ and the ‘Risky Box’.

From now on the Field NPC ‘Magical Slime’ can appear in chapter 1, and new event occurs when interaction is made without any items.

