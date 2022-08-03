HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4.100594

Note: Platform availability times may vary.

We have made the following changes:

GENERAL

For players who were impacted by the rare issue where some progress and access to some of the base Class Kits was lost, we have implemented the following solutions to compensate for that occurrence:

Based on save file information that was not impacted, we are able to reward all impacted players the following: (please note, the following is only applicable if you have not deleted your save file.)

Access to all missing Class Kits and their default weapons.

Restore Class Kits to their previously attained level.

Regrant end-of-mission rewards.

Five (5) Challenge Cards that reward double Experience and double Resources.

Grant all Intel items for any missions that have been completed.

Based on calculated progress, players will also receive the following, additional items:

Players who had NOT completed the full Campaign at the time of the issue will also be given:

Max credits up to the standard maximum value of 50,000.

If for any reason, we were unable to restore your Class Kit levels, you will receive an additional 5 Challenge Cards that reward doubled Experience and Resources.

Mission completion up through the appropriate point in the Campaign.

All associated Mission rewards for those completed Missions.

Players who HAD completed the full Campaign at the time of the issue will be given the following additional items:

50,000 credits and 10,000 scrip, which will temporarily exceed the standard maximum values.

Five (5) Additional challenge cards that reward tripled Experience or Resources.

If for any reason, we were unable to restore your Class Kit levels, you will receive further additional Challenge Cards that reward extra Experience or Resources.

Half of the cosmetic rewards normally obtained through finding Hidden Caches, randomly chosen.

Ten (10) random rewards normally only obtained from running missions in Intense+ difficulty levels.

All guns that are normally obtainable as end-of-mission rewards from Intense+ difficulty.

Max XP on every gun that you were granted as part of this compensation.

In addition, certain players who had achieved a nearly-complete collection of cosmetics, attachments, and guns will receive the following:

Up to 100,000 credits and 20,000 scrip, which will temporarily exceed the standard maximum values.

Ten (10) Additional challenge cards that reward additional Experience or Resources.

All end-of-mission and Hidden Cache cosmetics.

Every weapon from Park’s armory (Max Ranked) that came out prior to Season 4 launch.

Maxed rank on all Class Kits.

In addition, players who had obtained exclusive cosmetics from the completion of Horde Mode on higher difficulties (such as the Horde Slayer skins) should find those items restored.