Moonrakers: Luminor update for 2 August 2022

New Graphics Settings, Other Minor Fixes

2 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the settings menu, you now have direct control over the resolution and framerate you'd like to run the game at. We also added a toggle to turn off some of the more intense effects. Hopefully, this should help those on laptops or older systems run the game a bit better!

As always, there are a few minor fixes (scroll bars scroll faster... yay!), and some small balancing updates in a few contracts.

We also limited a "???" contract that requires players to swap all damage cards for shield cards (and vice versa) to only appear at 3+ players. It was a bit game-breaking in lower player counts.

