Weekly Update #2

It's a new week and that means a new update for the game. My goal for balance was to make it so that the game can be won at least most of the time on each class. In general, classes now start with more towers and upgrades, since the first few combats are the hardest. Ideally the first few combats of the game, or each act, would be weaker than the rest, but that's something for down the line. Weaker items got buffed, a few strong items got slight nerfs, and some waves got nerfed. There's also a handful of minor changes and bug fixes in this update.

Minor Changes:

Enemy death animation now plays when the game is paused

Displayed ability costs now round to the nearest integer

Enemy path preview now shows when the game is paused

If a combat is cleared while paused, new combats start at 1x speed

Spread shot tower with the beam converter upgrade now shoots 3 beams at the target

Slight tooltip and description changes

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash when previewing the final wave mid combat

Fixed mine being invisible

Fixed mine dealing damage to all enemies that touched it at any point in time

Fixed anergy tower not shooting

Fixed anergy tower showing it's range by default

Fixed problems with projectile AoE scaling size

Fixed energy conversion not being usable

Fixed DoT on hit upgrade crashing the game

Fixed projectile wall not being usable

Fixed crash when gaining overshield relic

Fixed overshield not blocking damage at full health

Balance Changes:

Towers

Basic Tower

Cost 3 -> 2

Upgrade cap 4 -> 2

Sniper Tower

Damage 75 -> 80

Projectile speed 15 -> 20

Cannon Tower

Damage 20 -> 25

AoE size 1 -> 2

Anergy Tower

Cost 2 -> 0

Reload time 2 -> 1.5

Cost per shot 2 -> 1

Beacon Tower

Cost 5 -> 4

Effect strength .5 -> .75

Triple Shot

Damage 15 -> 25

Sawblade Tower

Upgrade cap 4 -> 2

Abilities

Smite

Cost 10 -> 8

Damage 50 -> 120

Zap

Cost 0 -> 2

Damage 25 -> 50

Explosion

Size 3 -> 2

Damage 50 -> 75

Projectile Wall

Damage 25 -> 50

Overclock

Effect strength 3 -> 2

Land Mine

Cost 15 -> 5

Damage 50 -> 100

Upgrades

Twin Strike

Damage .8 -> .7

Add Projectile AoE

Size 1 -> 2

DoT on Hit

Damage .2 -> .1

Relics

Gold Tooth

Money no longer needs to be gained all at once to get the heal

Waves

Normal Wave 3-1

Enemy delay .3 -> .5

Normal Wave 3-3

Added enemies between the mega tanks

Level 6 (2 converging spawners)

Increased enemy delay on top spawner for the final wave

Level 9 (2 separate spawners) Wave 4-2

Enemy delay 1.75 -> 2

Level 11 (3 long pillars)

Increased delay between enemies for all waves

Elite 2 (2 spawners elite)

Starting energy 20 -> 12

Starting ability energy 60 -> 40

Energy per wave 8 -> 4

Boxer (level)

Starting energy 25 -> 20

Boxer (enemy)

Health 1200 -> 3000

Speed .3 -> .2

Classes

Vagrant

Now starts with mine

Now starts with freeze tower

Now starts with 2 nukes

Starting damage upgrades 3 -> 4

Starting fire rate upgrades 2 -> 3

Starting basic towers 2 -> 4

No longer starts with cannon tower

Merchant

Now starts with sell bandages

Starting damage upgrades 1 -> 2

Starting fire rate upgrades 1 -> 2

Starting basic towers 1 -> 3

Rogue

Now starts with gatling lazer tower

Starting money 50 -> 40

Other

Shop

Max hp cost 10 -> 5

Tower cost 15-20 -> 18-24

Ability cost 15-20 -> 18-24

Map

Shop weight 5 -> 3

Event weight 10 -> 7

These changes by no means solved the issues with the game, but hopefully it's a nice step in the right direction. Balancing and bug fixing are going to be an ongoing fight that I'll chip away at with each update. Speaking of future updates, next week's update will likely be less focused on a certain topic like the first two updates were. Next update may also introduce some new items but no guarantees.

If you want to help with the game, put you bug reports and feedback in the Discord