Weekly Update #2

It's a new week and that means a new update for the game. My goal for balance was to make it so that the game can be won at least most of the time on each class. In general, classes now start with more towers and upgrades, since the first few combats are the hardest. Ideally the first few combats of the game, or each act, would be weaker than the rest, but that's something for down the line. Weaker items got buffed, a few strong items got slight nerfs, and some waves got nerfed. There's also a handful of minor changes and bug fixes in this update.
Minor Changes:
- Enemy death animation now plays when the game is paused
- Displayed ability costs now round to the nearest integer
- Enemy path preview now shows when the game is paused
- If a combat is cleared while paused, new combats start at 1x speed
- Spread shot tower with the beam converter upgrade now shoots 3 beams at the target
- Slight tooltip and description changes
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash when previewing the final wave mid combat
- Fixed mine being invisible
- Fixed mine dealing damage to all enemies that touched it at any point in time
- Fixed anergy tower not shooting
- Fixed anergy tower showing it's range by default
- Fixed problems with projectile AoE scaling size
- Fixed energy conversion not being usable
- Fixed DoT on hit upgrade crashing the game
- Fixed projectile wall not being usable
- Fixed crash when gaining overshield relic
- Fixed overshield not blocking damage at full health
Balance Changes:
Towers
Basic Tower
- Cost 3 -> 2
- Upgrade cap 4 -> 2
Sniper Tower
- Damage 75 -> 80
- Projectile speed 15 -> 20
Cannon Tower
- Damage 20 -> 25
- AoE size 1 -> 2
Anergy Tower
- Cost 2 -> 0
- Reload time 2 -> 1.5
- Cost per shot 2 -> 1
Beacon Tower
- Cost 5 -> 4
- Effect strength .5 -> .75
Triple Shot
- Damage 15 -> 25
Sawblade Tower
- Upgrade cap 4 -> 2
Abilities
Smite
- Cost 10 -> 8
- Damage 50 -> 120
Zap
- Cost 0 -> 2
- Damage 25 -> 50
Explosion
- Size 3 -> 2
- Damage 50 -> 75
Projectile Wall
- Damage 25 -> 50
Overclock
- Effect strength 3 -> 2
Land Mine
- Cost 15 -> 5
- Damage 50 -> 100
Upgrades
Twin Strike
- Damage .8 -> .7
Add Projectile AoE
- Size 1 -> 2
DoT on Hit
- Damage .2 -> .1
Relics
Gold Tooth
- Money no longer needs to be gained all at once to get the heal
Waves
Normal Wave 3-1
- Enemy delay .3 -> .5
Normal Wave 3-3
- Added enemies between the mega tanks
Level 6 (2 converging spawners)
- Increased enemy delay on top spawner for the final wave
Level 9 (2 separate spawners) Wave 4-2
- Enemy delay 1.75 -> 2
Level 11 (3 long pillars)
- Increased delay between enemies for all waves
Elite 2 (2 spawners elite)
- Starting energy 20 -> 12
- Starting ability energy 60 -> 40
- Energy per wave 8 -> 4
Boxer (level)
- Starting energy 25 -> 20
Boxer (enemy)
- Health 1200 -> 3000
- Speed .3 -> .2
Classes
Vagrant
- Now starts with mine
- Now starts with freeze tower
- Now starts with 2 nukes
- Starting damage upgrades 3 -> 4
- Starting fire rate upgrades 2 -> 3
- Starting basic towers 2 -> 4
- No longer starts with cannon tower
Merchant
- Now starts with sell bandages
- Starting damage upgrades 1 -> 2
- Starting fire rate upgrades 1 -> 2
- Starting basic towers 1 -> 3
Rogue
- Now starts with gatling lazer tower
- Starting money 50 -> 40
Other
Shop
- Max hp cost 10 -> 5
- Tower cost 15-20 -> 18-24
- Ability cost 15-20 -> 18-24
Map
- Shop weight 5 -> 3
- Event weight 10 -> 7
These changes by no means solved the issues with the game, but hopefully it's a nice step in the right direction. Balancing and bug fixing are going to be an ongoing fight that I'll chip away at with each update. Speaking of future updates, next week's update will likely be less focused on a certain topic like the first two updates were. Next update may also introduce some new items but no guarantees.
If you want to help with the game, put you bug reports and feedback in the Discord
