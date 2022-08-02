 Skip to content

Lone King update for 2 August 2022

LK v3.08 Fixes and Cleanup. Preparing game for expansion content.

Last edited by Wendy

The gameplay engine was reworked to prepare for expansion pack content. This broke a lot of things; I fixed everything I could find, but there may be more issues.

Gameplay:

  • Burner and Argent's kunai fixed crashing the game

GUI:

  • "Selected unit sprite" is now animated
  • Selected Unit UI sprites now only show when turn state is ready
  • EMP bombs fixed showing wrong ammo amount
  • Enemy ability UI images now have a background
  • Belt bomb timer fixed showing when turn was not ready
  • Several abilities fixed showing wrong triggers or on at wrong times
  • Burner's targeting defect fixed showing as on after using blaster

Sounds:

  • Explosions now use blast enemy's weapon sound instead of gunfire

Menu:

  • Player menu fixed crashing if mouse was not over a player button (earlier in this patch)

Story:

  • Mission two fixed saying "only two maniples responding"
  • Gleaming Darkness mission fixed not having servers on sides, removed No Access Area

Stages:

  • Moon railway improved

Other:

  • Work on expansion pack started

