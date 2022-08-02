LK v3.08 Fixes and Cleanup. Preparing game for expansion content.

The gameplay engine was reworked to prepare for expansion pack content. This broke a lot of things; I fixed everything I could find, but there may be more issues.

Gameplay:

Burner and Argent's kunai fixed crashing the game

GUI:

"Selected unit sprite" is now animated

Selected Unit UI sprites now only show when turn state is ready

EMP bombs fixed showing wrong ammo amount

Enemy ability UI images now have a background

Belt bomb timer fixed showing when turn was not ready

Several abilities fixed showing wrong triggers or on at wrong times

Burner's targeting defect fixed showing as on after using blaster

Sounds:

Explosions now use blast enemy's weapon sound instead of gunfire

Menu:

Player menu fixed crashing if mouse was not over a player button (earlier in this patch)

Story:

Mission two fixed saying "only two maniples responding"

Gleaming Darkness mission fixed not having servers on sides, removed No Access Area

Stages:

Moon railway improved

Other: