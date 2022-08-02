LK v3.08 Fixes and Cleanup. Preparing game for expansion content.

The gameplay engine was reworked to prepare for expansion pack content. This broke a lot of things; I fixed everything I could find, but there may be more issues.
Gameplay:
- Burner and Argent's kunai fixed crashing the game
GUI:
- "Selected unit sprite" is now animated
- Selected Unit UI sprites now only show when turn state is ready
- EMP bombs fixed showing wrong ammo amount
- Enemy ability UI images now have a background
- Belt bomb timer fixed showing when turn was not ready
- Several abilities fixed showing wrong triggers or on at wrong times
- Burner's targeting defect fixed showing as on after using blaster
Sounds:
- Explosions now use blast enemy's weapon sound instead of gunfire
Menu:
- Player menu fixed crashing if mouse was not over a player button (earlier in this patch)
Story:
- Mission two fixed saying "only two maniples responding"
- Gleaming Darkness mission fixed not having servers on sides, removed No Access Area
Stages:
- Moon railway improved
Other:
- Work on expansion pack started
Changed files in this update