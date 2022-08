Share · View all patches · Build 9233115 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 03:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, all you winter demon-shooter fans,

A few small tweaks with this update.

-The Flame Bottle acts less like a grenade, and more like a proper Moltove, breaking on impact when throne vs rolling.

-Ragdoll on the Elves has been improved.

-A few minor map changes on the Arena in terms of placement of the flame trap.