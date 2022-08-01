 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 1 August 2022

Nerfing enemy attacks, bug fixes, and optimizations

Last edited by Wendy

We're hearing your feedback over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers, and are doing our best to fix everything we can!

Patch Notes

Changes

  • Updated Boar texture
  • Increased accuracy of bullet spread at low Ranged skill level
  • Changed Cowboy Tier 2 drops
  • Changed Bellcoat drops
  • Changed Bellstalker drops
  • Increased damage of Big Iron
  • Added Large Boar spawns to the forest
  • More button SFX
  • Increased chance to spawn Large Boar
  • Nerfed enemy night spawning difficulty
  • Locked all items in NPC shops so that the player must lockpick them
  • Buffed explosive barrel damage from 10 -> 20
  • Added animated ping feature to the map

Fixes

  • Fixed hole in terrain (still haven't fixed all)
  • Fixed one source of low framerate when playing for a long period of time
  • More VFX optimizations to help framerate
  • Fixed NPC shops not reloading main stock when revisiting
  • Fixed NPC shop randomizing stock too much
  • Fixed rare black screen issue when connecting to other lobbies
  • Fixed NRE that freezes movement on death
  • Fixed rotate in place animation for axes
  • Fixed NPC shops having an empty inventory for clients when reloaded
  • Fixed terrain chunks unloading for the host when clients leave
  • Fixed water from not showing in minimap

Have a great week!

