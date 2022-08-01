Nerfing enemy attacks, bug fixes, and optimizations

We're hearing your feedback over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers, and are doing our best to fix everything we can!

Patch Notes

Changes

Updated Boar texture

Increased accuracy of bullet spread at low Ranged skill level

Changed Cowboy Tier 2 drops

Changed Bellcoat drops

Changed Bellstalker drops

Increased damage of Big Iron

Added Large Boar spawns to the forest

More button SFX

Increased chance to spawn Large Boar

Nerfed enemy night spawning difficulty

Locked all items in NPC shops so that the player must lockpick them

Buffed explosive barrel damage from 10 -> 20

Added animated ping feature to the map

Fixes

Fixed hole in terrain (still haven't fixed all)

Fixed one source of low framerate when playing for a long period of time

More VFX optimizations to help framerate

Fixed NPC shops not reloading main stock when revisiting

Fixed NPC shop randomizing stock too much

Fixed rare black screen issue when connecting to other lobbies

Fixed NRE that freezes movement on death

Fixed rotate in place animation for axes

Fixed NPC shops having an empty inventory for clients when reloaded

Fixed terrain chunks unloading for the host when clients leave

Fixed water from not showing in minimap

Have a great week!