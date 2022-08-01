Nerfing enemy attacks, bug fixes, and optimizations

We're hearing your feedback over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers, and are doing our best to fix everything we can!
Patch Notes
Changes
- Updated Boar texture
- Increased accuracy of bullet spread at low Ranged skill level
- Changed Cowboy Tier 2 drops
- Changed Bellcoat drops
- Changed Bellstalker drops
- Increased damage of Big Iron
- Added Large Boar spawns to the forest
- More button SFX
- Increased chance to spawn Large Boar
- Nerfed enemy night spawning difficulty
- Locked all items in NPC shops so that the player must lockpick them
- Buffed explosive barrel damage from 10 -> 20
- Added animated ping feature to the map
Fixes
- Fixed hole in terrain (still haven't fixed all)
- Fixed one source of low framerate when playing for a long period of time
- More VFX optimizations to help framerate
- Fixed NPC shops not reloading main stock when revisiting
- Fixed NPC shop randomizing stock too much
- Fixed rare black screen issue when connecting to other lobbies
- Fixed NRE that freezes movement on death
- Fixed rotate in place animation for axes
- Fixed NPC shops having an empty inventory for clients when reloaded
- Fixed terrain chunks unloading for the host when clients leave
- Fixed water from not showing in minimap
Have a great week!
Changed files in this update