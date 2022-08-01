 Skip to content

ME_iON update for 1 August 2022

EAC patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9232570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hi all this is a quick patch to fix an issue some users where having with the new EAC implementation what i have done is add 2 new batch files in ME_iONs directory to install EAC manually if you get into the issue of EAC not being detected

Changed files in this update

