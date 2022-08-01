 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Clown's Forest update for 1 August 2022

Minor Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9232402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Patch for 1.1.2

Fixed - Being able to access the Shed before getting the key.
Fixed - Medpack not being removed from your inventory after saving Diane and Jerome
Fixed - Collision Issues
Changed - Main Menu Picture

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link