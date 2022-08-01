Minor Update #3

Update Patch for 1.1.2
Fixed - Being able to access the Shed before getting the key.
Fixed - Medpack not being removed from your inventory after saving Diane and Jerome
Fixed - Collision Issues
Changed - Main Menu Picture
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update Patch for 1.1.2
Fixed - Being able to access the Shed before getting the key.
Fixed - Medpack not being removed from your inventory after saving Diane and Jerome
Fixed - Collision Issues
Changed - Main Menu Picture
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update