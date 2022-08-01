New Expansion Available: Flemish I

We're happy to announce the release of the Flemish I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This expansion introduces Things that require more than 1 Acquires to Acquire, but that when owned, give you Honor collectively.

This set includes:

Buckrider

Draeck

Kabouter

Hugtandalf

Witte Wieven

Windmill

Rot will properly interact with other Honor modifiers.

Lich stops counting Watch over 16, as it should have done.

Nakki now correctly gives you 2 Resource Tokens instead of 1.

Wicked Witch’s text corrected to say: “... at least 4 Things …”.

Boiuna’s ability texts now match.

Catoblepas attacks all players and logs which Reserve was chosen.

Resources and Mana can no longer drop below zero.

Wights now give +3 Resources only on the first time a player moves a Graveyard.

Graveyards now give -1 Refill Modifier instead of -2.

Nymphs account for their Honor correctly.

Hiisi and Kelpie work together properly.

Meaning of “kind” is now always the overall class of the Thing (e.g. Construct, Creature, and Land).

Meaning of “type” is now generally Things of the same name (e.g. Castle, Unicorn, and Field).

Zombie infections are working again.