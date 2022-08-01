changelog 1.5
Fixed a bunch of bugs with various things.
Added beehive
added goblins
added ghosts
added note object
added full text editing to signs.
added checkBlocks
Added goal filename input (press tab on a goal while editing it.)
Fixed editor issues with rotating
Added level completion checking (now levels will show if they've been beaten in the level list)
changed the way audio worked for some things
Changed a couple sprites
Gave Dodge some Coyote time. He can now jump up to 6 frames after leaving a block.
HopDodge update for 1 August 2022
HopDodge 1.5, Ghosts, Goblins, and Bees.
