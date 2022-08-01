HopDodge 1.5, Ghosts, Goblins, and Bees.

changelog 1.5

Fixed a bunch of bugs with various things.

Added beehive

added goblins

added ghosts

added note object

added full text editing to signs.

added checkBlocks

Added goal filename input (press tab on a goal while editing it.)

Fixed editor issues with rotating

Added level completion checking (now levels will show if they've been beaten in the level list)

changed the way audio worked for some things

Changed a couple sprites

Gave Dodge some Coyote time. He can now jump up to 6 frames after leaving a block.