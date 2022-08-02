Claim a new building for free!

Dear Citizens,

Our survival in the harsh frostlands depends upon combined efforts. We shall never forget those who sacrificed themselves so that we may live. In the memory of our heroes we will raise the Monument to the Builders of the Generator!

To unlock the Builders’ Monument launch Frostpunk on Steam and follow our publisher page. By doing so you’ll be up to date with all the upcoming news from 11 bit studios. Remember that staying informed is crucial to our survival!

NOTICE: The new building is only available in the Endless Mode by starting a new game. It’s not available on previous saves.

By following the publisher page you’ll be notified about the most important announcements from 11 bit studios such as the South of the Circle releasing on August 3:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811040/South_of_the_Circle/

Take care,

11 bit studios