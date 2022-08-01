Intermediary Patch - Several Fixes

Implementation of several improvements to base gameplay and bug fixes made while working on new content. If you want to sneak a peak at one the of upcoming maps open the console "~" and enter "map MAP27" ;)

+Fixed bug allowing player to bypass boss fight

+Fixed door texture on first level

+Made ally ninjas green

+Fixed blocking bug that kept player invincible and unnoticed when entering a new stage while blocking

+Fixed tutorial ninja not giving player karma

+Increased fire damage radius

+Added ability to dash with katana and made horizontal slicing easier

+New secret on second level!