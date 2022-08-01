Experimental Alpha 3E Released!

Hi everyone. Here is the long waited Experimental Alpha 3. To be more accurate, it is Alpha 3E as it is still experimental. Instead of updating the main game every patch, the current default build (Alpha 2.15) will remain as the main build until the experimental build is 100% ready.

Please note that Experimental Builds will change without notice and is not to be used to compete in the leaderboard. Experimental build scores will not be uploaded to the leaderboard anyway. If you notice issues or bugs, please report it via the Experimental Build Forum.

Please remember that this is experimental, and hence suggest changes or opinions in a constructive way. I think the new UI style could be a topic of some contraversy, so all feedbacks are welcomed.

As for the release itself, new features kept on creeping onto the list but I had to draw a line somewhere. I would like to add another stage, challenger mode, 2 more mechs and Ultimate Perks during Alpha3. I expect Project Lazarus to have met Early Access goals by Alpha 4. At that point, we will decide what is next.

Below is the Release Note, but it is not a full list. I have omitted some features as they may not be fully implemented.

Known Issues

On upgrade screen, explosion refraction fx can bleed into UI, causing distortion.

Damage amount text will show for a second or two when you enter menu mid game.

Experimental 3E Change Log