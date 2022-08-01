 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 1 August 2022

Update 1.1.4b: Important fixes and new features.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone.
Here's the most important changes for latest version.

New features
•Added Canada as faction.
•Added separate batalion for Afrikan American troops (Toward the appennines mission).
•Added 2 new Polish voice actings.
•Added sawed-off Mosin Nagant (Stalingrad DLC testers).
•Added river dock props, gas tank prop and Red October cimney (Stalingrad DLC testers).

Fixes
•Fixed multiplayer crash bug.
•Big changes in AI and its performance.
•Fixes in uniforms.
•Fixes in road decals.
•Improvements in some helmets.
•Improved sounds.
•Improved paint tools for Map Editor.
•Changes in tanks armor.
•Various other smaller changes.

