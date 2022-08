This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey players! Here is a list of small but important fixes and updates

-Fixed tactile feedback. Now it shouldn't disappear.

-Now the First and Third Person View will match the resolution you have selected in the menu. Previously, it was only in 1920.

-The Spectator Camera menu has also been changed. Now it has become more understandable.

For all questions and errors, write to Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD