Engineer Alpha's Log #36: The Last 0.3 Feature

This past weekend I was playing a different factory game and I realized that my rotation system was missing something. I needed a way for shafts to snap to input/output connectors when you are building them. This fixes a lot of the issues I had with the connection of the mill stone and other buildings at weird angles. Now the snap area is rather small as it just uses the hidden geometry for the connector that the player can't see. However it does give something tangible to aim at so it is mush easier to think about and just do. Now this only works for things with fixed inputs or outputs so shafts are excluded as they will adjust themselves when you place something near them and it just wouldn't work all that great to have it snap.

Now if wondering why this is the last 0.3 feature; that is because I have already branched version 0.4 and any code has to be replicated on the new version as well. I am absolutely willing to fix any and all bugs should they arise.

The feature list for 0.4 is starting to take shape and the big features are starting to come along nicely, more on that in the coming months/weeks.