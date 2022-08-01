Hello!

We have just released another new content update!

Changes:

-New level theme added

-New entity with new behavior, can do range attacked by throwing a clump of poison at you (can also melee)

-Added status effects, with the first one being "Poisoned". Poison deals damage over time. Can be cured via item or will eventually fade, but takes longer depending on how poisoned you've been

-Added "antivenom" item that cures poison instantly. Found on floors, chests, or safes

-Fixed chest bug in multiplayer where items spawn outside big chest

-Fixed settings not saving when applying in a multiplayer game

-An added achievement for curing poison-the sixth ending is now "Death by sickness", which is caused by poison (in the next update will also be caused by other ailments such as disease)

-Fixed a bug that causes pausing in single player to not pause sometimes

-fixed various typos

-fixed a bug where the buzzing sound was playing in the hedge maze theme

-fixed a bug where entities sometimes deal huge damage in one hit

-Sometimes when trying to join/create a room there may be connectivity issues with steam that stopped people from connecting without restarting the game. If this happens, steam should auto reconnect without requiring a restart

-batteries are now stackable

-Toxic puddles that will inflict slight poison on contact

-updated the look of the main menu

-various smaller tweaks/fixes