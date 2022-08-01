 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farworld Pioneers update for 1 August 2022

Farworld Pioneers in the Steam Survival Fest!

Share · View all patches · Build 9231584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pioneers, the Steam Survival Fest has begun, and we're taking part! That means this is prime time for you to try out the demo of Farworld Pioneers from now until the event ends on the 8th.

We absolutely cannot wait to see your feedback to help hone our game into the best experience it can possibly be! Go to our Steam page and get downloadin' immediately!

Remember to join our Discord to chat directly with the devs and provide your feedback and bug reports quickly and effectively!

Join our Discord here: https://discord.gg/FEyFayUHaY

We hope you have as much fun as you can possibly manage!

Changed depots in latestbuild branch

View more data in app history for build 9231584
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link