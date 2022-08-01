Farworld Pioneers in the Steam Survival Fest!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pioneers, the Steam Survival Fest has begun, and we're taking part! That means this is prime time for you to try out the demo of Farworld Pioneers from now until the event ends on the 8th.

We absolutely cannot wait to see your feedback to help hone our game into the best experience it can possibly be! Go to our Steam page and get downloadin' immediately!

Remember to join our Discord to chat directly with the devs and provide your feedback and bug reports quickly and effectively!

Join our Discord here: https://discord.gg/FEyFayUHaY

We hope you have as much fun as you can possibly manage!