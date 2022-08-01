Survival Fest Sale

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there Prospectors!

The Steam Survival Fest has started today and we're proud to announce The Cycle: Frontier is a part of it!

To celebrate that, we've introduced two new packs in the shop. The Fortuna Survivor and the Fortuna Veteran packs are now available for purchase. These packs, filled with cosmetics and a bunch of Aurum, are a great way to show everyone you're already a grizzled figure in the Prospecting business.

Cherry on top? They're already on sale at 50% off for the duration of the Survival Fest!

Fortuna Survivor Pack

The Fortuna Survivor pack contains the full Survivalist outfit, a brand-new melee weapon and 250 Aurum. A great way to show you’re in for the long haul.

Fortuna Veteran Pack

The Fortuna Veteran pack contains the Veteran prospector, several outfits, a weapon coating and 2500 Aurum. Now everyone will know you’re as hardened as they come!

Don't miss this opportunity to show everyone who's the toughest nut in this part of Prospect Station.

Make sure to join our Discord server (https://discord.com/invite/thecycle) and our subreddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/TheCycleFrontier/)

Thanks for your attention, Prospectors. And as always, Fortuna favors the bold!