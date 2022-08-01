Hotfix For Redux Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9231384 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Players,

This is a small hotfix that fixes a few critical bugs.

The skin selector no longer loses input if you press escape on the keyboard. The police in the tutorial can now be harmed by the gun in the tutorial. Fixes a bug where the money in the game would go negative if you purchased a DLC weapon. Fixes a bug where the player could get stuck in combat when using pickup weapons. Fixes a bug where after beating the game the objective would still say "Find The Time Echos".

This will be the final update before release from early access, if bugs are reported they will still be patched though.

Thank you to everyone who played the game during early access, left feedback, and supported the development.