Dread Delusion update for 1 August 2022

Version 0.5.033 Update

Patchnotes

Patch Notes

Major:
  • Added a new island to the Hallowshire Region. This island contains a dilapidated manor, and while it can be explored, its secrets will be fully unlocked in a forthcoming update.
  • Added armor values to enemies, adding another layer to combat encounters and equipment choices for the player
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where the Shield Potion wasn't operating as intended
  • Fixed an issue with how the player's defense was calculated during combat
  • Fixed a collider issue with one of the buildings on Wikkan Isle
  • Fixed an issue with players getting dropped on the way up the Wikkan Lift (Though there is a known issue of players becoming disconnected from the lift while it's going down if they're hugging the edges)
  • Fixed geometry mesh not meeting on Wikkan Isle
  • Fixed odd bridge collision on Wikkan Isle
  • Fixed clipping floor of mushroom wine merchant's house
  • Fixed texture flickering on Mausoleum windows
  • Fixed a small ditch on the isle of the Endless that would leave players trapped
  • Fixed an issue where certain traps weren't dealing any damage to the player
  • Minor geometry and model fixes

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.

