Version 0.5.033 Update

Patch Notes
Major:
- Added a new island to the Hallowshire Region. This island contains a dilapidated manor, and while it can be explored, its secrets will be fully unlocked in a forthcoming update.
- Added armor values to enemies, adding another layer to combat encounters and equipment choices for the player
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Shield Potion wasn't operating as intended
- Fixed an issue with how the player's defense was calculated during combat
- Fixed a collider issue with one of the buildings on Wikkan Isle
- Fixed an issue with players getting dropped on the way up the Wikkan Lift (Though there is a known issue of players becoming disconnected from the lift while it's going down if they're hugging the edges)
- Fixed geometry mesh not meeting on Wikkan Isle
- Fixed odd bridge collision on Wikkan Isle
- Fixed clipping floor of mushroom wine merchant's house
- Fixed texture flickering on Mausoleum windows
- Fixed a small ditch on the isle of the Endless that would leave players trapped
- Fixed an issue where certain traps weren't dealing any damage to the player
- Minor geometry and model fixes
And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.
