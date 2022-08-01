Version 0.5.033 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Major:

Added a new island to the Hallowshire Region. This island contains a dilapidated manor, and while it can be explored, its secrets will be fully unlocked in a forthcoming update.

Added armor values to enemies, adding another layer to combat encounters and equipment choices for the player

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Shield Potion wasn't operating as intended

Fixed an issue with how the player's defense was calculated during combat

Fixed a collider issue with one of the buildings on Wikkan Isle

Fixed an issue with players getting dropped on the way up the Wikkan Lift (Though there is a known issue of players becoming disconnected from the lift while it's going down if they're hugging the edges)

Fixed geometry mesh not meeting on Wikkan Isle

Fixed odd bridge collision on Wikkan Isle

Fixed clipping floor of mushroom wine merchant's house

Fixed texture flickering on Mausoleum windows

Fixed a small ditch on the isle of the Endless that would leave players trapped

Fixed an issue where certain traps weren't dealing any damage to the player

Minor geometry and model fixes

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.