Magefall Early Access Available Now!

Take advantage of the 15% early access launch discount until August 8th. Consider leaving a review or joining the new subreddit at https://www.reddit.com/r/Magefall/. Found a bug? Have a balance suggestion? Thought up a cool new spell that you'd like to see added? Let me know!

Early access launch isn't the end of development. There's always more spells, enemies, maps and more to add. More details on that coming soon!