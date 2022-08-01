Update 0.9 is now RELEASED & 40% OFF Sale

This version aims to address and improve a lot of the issues and feedback reported by the community over the past weeks. The overall feel of the game and user experience was also improved with this update!

And along with this update, we are also part of the long awaited Steam Survival Fest SALE at 45% OFF! So, if you didn’t already do it, now it’s a great time to pick Northern Lights up at a discounted price!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090800/Northern_Lights/

What has changed?

The full list of changes and fixes is available below:

*** Major improvements to Animal AI Behavior

Added Pine Nuts item that can be harvested from Pine Cone

Added Small Storages to the Snowmobile

Added a "Push" mechanic to the snowmobile to allow for un-stucking the vehicle (still experimental, will get improved with future updates!)

Fixed major issue causing loot to respawn upon reload

Fixed issue causing bow missing arrow ping to show with one arrow left

Fixed issue causing Portuguese localization to be incomplete in some UI panels

Other minor fixes and tweaks

**

What's next?

We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed out and a lot of balancing to be done.

We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.9.x while working on the next feature update v0.10 as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE

Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also, don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated to feedback and new ideas![/b]

Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!