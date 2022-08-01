A Prodigious Update!

Hi baseball fans!

This week we bring you a big update, with not one but two major features!

The first one is "The Prodigy". In this mini-mode, you will take care of a future prospect, going from high school all the way to your graduation! Not only you have to take care of upgrading their stats, but also take very important decisions: do you train or study? Do you go to a college in Seattle or Paris? Do you play baseball or go out with your teammates? And most importantly, should you go to the Halloween party with your best friend or the girl of your dreams? There's no wrong answer (or so they say).

The second new feature is the ability to go deeper in the training of your players. Until now, training was only improving hitting or pitching. But now, you can choose to also train power, speed, or the accuracy of your pitchers! Of course, all your previous training is still there, and keeps the same efficiency. This means that the new system just allows you to make your players even better!

Finally, remember to check out the amazing God Mode DLC if you haven't yet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2082240/Astonishing_Baseball__God_Mode/

More is to come, so stay around for next week's update!

See you at the ballpark!