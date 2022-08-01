 Skip to content

No King No Kingdom update for 1 August 2022

Update 13.0

Update 13.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Progression for artifacts!


Leveled Artifact will get cooldown decreased by 20% per level or the artifact becomes stronger.
For example but Lamp with a gin will spawn 1gin at level1, level2 will spawn 2 gin and the final level will spawn 5 gin. Fire staff at final level will allow you to launch Fireballs almost continuously

When a King open the golden chest and get the artifact for the first time, that artifact starts with zero stars (level 1). Next time instead of getting a duplicator, one of the owned artifacts will get a star and become stronger(level 2).

Save File encryption

Saves will now be encrypted and cannot be edited. I did it so people couldn't cheat at the tournament. Also, old saves will not be able to use for the tournament. So all participants will start a new game

Building count limits

For better balancing, the maximum number of buildings is now 100
(if you change the advanced settings in the sandbox mode, the limit will be removed, but you will not be able to participate in the leaderboard and the tournament)

Other improvements

In the Shield of Great Protectors DLC, the shield artifact will be given at the start of the game
Increased inventory space for artifacts (+11)
Branch of the First Tree now spawns a giant tree that contains 1000 wood
Snake Servant unit +300% food gathering speed
Cyclope unit +110% mining speed (Perfect choice to harvest golden tree)

I would not be able to release this update without the support of my patrons:

-Hunterthewolf
-Brenton Stockwell
-Rouge
-Shoichiro Kato

Thank you guys!

Want to help me do more updates? Support me on Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/fullmetaldeveloper

Changed files in this update

