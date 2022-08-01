Early Access is over now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9231144 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

what is worth waiting for!

Pharao Reloaded has left Early Access and is now fully published. ːsteamhappyː

To celebrate that with you, the price has been decreased permanently.

Additionally there was another small update:

2 new trophies added for completing both tutorials

Multiplayer: shot down skeletons now respawn with a minimum distance to their previous position

Multiplayer: summonded skeletons are no longer brought to the next round

Manuals on shoppage have been updated to current version

Thank you very much for your input and all those test sessions. :-)

If you still notice things that could be better or different, I would be happy if you write them in the forum.

Have fun in the depths of the pyramids!

o/