Version 0.5550920366

🎯 [Ships] Five new Xinthu Frigates have been added to the loot table! They are between 100 and 350 meters in diameter. Most of these are unlocked in the loot table from Act 2 onwards.

🎯 [Misc] Follow-type auras are no longer turned off when switching between grids.

🎯 [Misc] The recipe widgets in the Continuum Transmuter can now be moved between using arrow keys.

🎯 [Balance] The Axiom skill "Battle Carapace" now requires a single point in the skill "Strong Hull" (down from 5).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error in world generation system which could yield identical sectors.

🎯 [Bug fix] Larger Vagrantis ships are now properly re-colored based on a given dye (although its primarly glow effects that are affected).