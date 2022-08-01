 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 1 August 2022

Five new Xinthu Frigates!

Share · View all patches · Build 9231114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920366

🎯 [Ships] Five new Xinthu Frigates have been added to the loot table! They are between 100 and 350 meters in diameter. Most of these are unlocked in the loot table from Act 2 onwards.
🎯 [Misc] Follow-type auras are no longer turned off when switching between grids.
🎯 [Misc] The recipe widgets in the Continuum Transmuter can now be moved between using arrow keys.
🎯 [Balance] The Axiom skill "Battle Carapace" now requires a single point in the skill "Strong Hull" (down from 5).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error in world generation system which could yield identical sectors.
🎯 [Bug fix] Larger Vagrantis ships are now properly re-colored based on a given dye (although its primarly glow effects that are affected).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link