Public Test Branch and Tiny Teams festival!

Hey everyone,

The Fire and Ice update is now available on the public test branch!

To opt in: Go to your Steam Library, right click The Iron Oath and select Properties. From there, go to the Betas tab and select "Public test branch" from the drop down menu.

You can use your current save on the test branch, but you will need to first copy over the file. Navigate to: "C:\Users\Your Name\AppData\LocalLow\Curious Panda Games\The Iron Oath", and copy your save file from the "saves" folder into the "testBranch_saves" folder.

Our hope is that we can push the update to the live branch later this week, but that will depend on how stable it is. Aside from bug fixes, there will be a few more changes coming between this version and the final one, so not everything you see is fully finalized or polished just yet.

Patch Notes for 0.5.205d (Public Test Branch)

New additions

Icebinder Class : The Icebinder can now be recruited! Specializing in crowd control, the Icebinder has a wide range of abilities that allow him to summon ice pillars, freeze enemies, and support his allies.

: The Icebinder can now be recruited! Specializing in crowd control, the Icebinder has a wide range of abilities that allow him to summon ice pillars, freeze enemies, and support his allies. Scourge Crisis Event : We've added a new crisis event that occurs in the wake of the dragon's attack, introducing consequences and opportunities for the player.

: We've added a new crisis event that occurs in the wake of the dragon's attack, introducing consequences and opportunities for the player. New Quests and Overworld Encounters: In relation to the above event, we've added new quests and overworld encounters that can only occur during the Scourge.

In relation to the above event, we've added new quests and overworld encounters that can only occur during the Scourge. Closing Void Breaches: Void Breaches are now physically present on the combat field, supplying enemy reinforcements until they are closed. In order to close a breach, players must move next to it and interact with it (left click).

Void Breaches are now physically present on the combat field, supplying enemy reinforcements until they are closed. In order to close a breach, players must move next to it and interact with it (left click). Enchantments: You can now obtain magical scrolls to enchant your gear with various stats and effects. There are currently 80 enchantments in total, divided across five rarities. The scrolls are consumed on use and the effects are permanently applied to gear, unless overwritten by another enchant. For now, they are only dropped from boss fights. In the 'Tales by the Fire' update later this year, there will be more varied ways to acquire them.

You can now obtain magical scrolls to enchant your gear with various stats and effects. There are currently 80 enchantments in total, divided across five rarities. The scrolls are consumed on use and the effects are permanently applied to gear, unless overwritten by another enchant. For now, they are only dropped from boss fights. In the 'Tales by the Fire' update later this year, there will be more varied ways to acquire them. Fleeing: If you find yourself in a dire situation, you can now flee from combat (so long as the mission allows). If you flee from combat within a dungeon, the dungeon will be aborted and you'll return to the overworld. We might change this mechanic later on, but for now this was the easiest implementation to avoid any potential abuse.

Thank you for your continued support and patience while waiting for the update - we do apologize for the delay in getting it out!

Tiny Teams

In other news, we're happy to announce our participation in the Tiny Teams festival starting today on Steam! It's an honor to be selected by them, and we encourage you to go check out some of the games from other small studios around the world!

-Curious Panda Games