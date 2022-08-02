Nate & Nugget have been busy: Hell Pie Update 1.1.2 is live! 🛠️

Happy Tuesday, platformers!

As announced last week Nate and Nugget have been f*cking busy working on the first update for Hell Pie. Therefore, we're gonna save you all the blah-blah and proudly present you the changelog for Hell Pie version 1.1.2:

Added options to disable auto cam rotation

Added option to disable cupid speech bubble

Various dialogue/loca errors fixed

Passive Dialogue Speed increased

Pus bladders in whale level don't respawn anymore

Fixed some bugs that occured when trying to use first person cam while aiming with weapons and vice versa

Fixed a bug where the ingredient in the Da Gina's boss level was lost when leaving the level before collecting it. It can now be found in the start room

Destructible wall in Da Gina's should now reset correctly

Nugget dialogue events are now triggered only once

Nugget dialogue box position tweaked

Patched some holes in various maps

Fixed a bug where the ingriedent list pages were visible in the map

Fixed GameMode/GameState compatibility issue

Fixed a bug where the devil wouldn't appear after respawn at the beginning

Fixed a bug where door tickets in Dr.Jell wouldn't spawn, breaking the game

Cannons now use inverse controls correctly

Fixed a bug where stage 3 of the gluttony boss fight could not be finished

Fixed a bug where the second valve would spawn twice in Restaurant Mange Allieurs

Quest dependent exclamation marks are now intitialized correctly

Dr.Jell Operation UI tweaked (maggot and timer position)

Fixed a missing death zone in Connection Lost, that would let you fall out of the level

Paperstack Collision improved in Connection Lost

Closed a hole in Sin Inc. that let you get the Pus Eye ingredient without the needed horns

Decorated the Yogurt location in Sin Inc. to make it more obvious that something can be found there

Added missing Muncher Dialogue in Sewer

More interactable Objects are now highlighted with a shader (bongo, pipe, ass and bell mini-games, nuclear barrels)

HUB Jungle Demon in Cage that drops a Lucky Cat has now an exclamation mark

Fixed a bug where portable NPCs would reset their positions after pickup

Fixed a bug where useable icon was visible on item after fast respawn and pickup

Fixed speakers not pulsating with the beat in Club Luxoria

Fixed a bug where NPCs would remain stunned after respawn

Fixed a soft lock in Greed door dialogue for russian language

Added ceiling collision in Club Lucoria starting room

Set correct soundclass for Greed door openin/closing sound

Disabled collisions in GLuttony's room, after Gluttony is not there anymore after the fight with him

Moved Dr.Jell level exit (in Jungle), so that the camera isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level

Moved Gluttony level exit (in Flavour Peaks), so that the cam isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level

Moved Restaurant Mange Ailleurs level exit (in Flavour Peaks), so that the cam isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level

Closed gap in the Sewer death zone, so that playes can't fall through the ground

Nugget dialogue in Connection Lost fixed (No more mentioning of Light Horns)

Made God level exit trigger bigger

We received a lot of feedback by all of you players out there. Thanks so much for supporting us with your love, reported bugs and issues, your money and praise. That's really appreciated! ❤️

See you all in Hell (Pie)!

Sluggerfly out

https://store.steampowered.com/app/889910/Hell_Pie/