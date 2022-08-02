Nate & Nugget have been busy: Hell Pie Update 1.1.2 is live! 🛠️

Happy Tuesday, platformers!
As announced last week Nate and Nugget have been f*cking busy working on the first update for Hell Pie. Therefore, we're gonna save you all the blah-blah and proudly present you the changelog for Hell Pie version 1.1.2:
- Added options to disable auto cam rotation
- Added option to disable cupid speech bubble
- Various dialogue/loca errors fixed
- Passive Dialogue Speed increased
- Pus bladders in whale level don't respawn anymore
- Fixed some bugs that occured when trying to use first person cam while aiming with weapons and vice versa
- Fixed a bug where the ingredient in the Da Gina's boss level was lost when leaving the level before collecting it. It can now be found in the start room
- Destructible wall in Da Gina's should now reset correctly
- Nugget dialogue events are now triggered only once
- Nugget dialogue box position tweaked
- Patched some holes in various maps
- Fixed a bug where the ingriedent list pages were visible in the map
- Fixed GameMode/GameState compatibility issue
- Fixed a bug where the devil wouldn't appear after respawn at the beginning
- Fixed a bug where door tickets in Dr.Jell wouldn't spawn, breaking the game
- Cannons now use inverse controls correctly
- Fixed a bug where stage 3 of the gluttony boss fight could not be finished
- Fixed a bug where the second valve would spawn twice in Restaurant Mange Allieurs
- Quest dependent exclamation marks are now intitialized correctly
- Dr.Jell Operation UI tweaked (maggot and timer position)
- Fixed a missing death zone in Connection Lost, that would let you fall out of the level
- Paperstack Collision improved in Connection Lost
- Closed a hole in Sin Inc. that let you get the Pus Eye ingredient without the needed horns
- Decorated the Yogurt location in Sin Inc. to make it more obvious that something can be found there
- Added missing Muncher Dialogue in Sewer
- More interactable Objects are now highlighted with a shader (bongo, pipe, ass and bell mini-games, nuclear barrels)
- HUB Jungle Demon in Cage that drops a Lucky Cat has now an exclamation mark
- Fixed a bug where portable NPCs would reset their positions after pickup
- Fixed a bug where useable icon was visible on item after fast respawn and pickup
- Fixed speakers not pulsating with the beat in Club Luxoria
- Fixed a bug where NPCs would remain stunned after respawn
- Fixed a soft lock in Greed door dialogue for russian language
- Added ceiling collision in Club Lucoria starting room
- Set correct soundclass for Greed door openin/closing sound
- Disabled collisions in GLuttony's room, after Gluttony is not there anymore after the fight with him
- Moved Dr.Jell level exit (in Jungle), so that the camera isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level
- Moved Gluttony level exit (in Flavour Peaks), so that the cam isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level
- Moved Restaurant Mange Ailleurs level exit (in Flavour Peaks), so that the cam isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level
- Closed gap in the Sewer death zone, so that playes can't fall through the ground
- Nugget dialogue in Connection Lost fixed (No more mentioning of Light Horns)
- Made God level exit trigger bigger
We received a lot of feedback by all of you players out there. Thanks so much for supporting us with your love, reported bugs and issues, your money and praise. That's really appreciated! ❤️
See you all in Hell (Pie)!
Sluggerfly out
Changed files in this update