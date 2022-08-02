 Skip to content

Hell Pie update for 2 August 2022

Nate & Nugget have been busy: Hell Pie Update 1.1.2 is live! 🛠️

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Tuesday, platformers!

As announced last week Nate and Nugget have been f*cking busy working on the first update for Hell Pie. Therefore, we're gonna save you all the blah-blah and proudly present you the changelog for Hell Pie version 1.1.2:

  • Added options to disable auto cam rotation
  • Added option to disable cupid speech bubble
  • Various dialogue/loca errors fixed
  • Passive Dialogue Speed increased
  • Pus bladders in whale level don't respawn anymore
  • Fixed some bugs that occured when trying to use first person cam while aiming with weapons and vice versa
  • Fixed a bug where the ingredient in the Da Gina's boss level was lost when leaving the level before collecting it. It can now be found in the start room
  • Destructible wall in Da Gina's should now reset correctly
  • Nugget dialogue events are now triggered only once
  • Nugget dialogue box position tweaked
  • Patched some holes in various maps
  • Fixed a bug where the ingriedent list pages were visible in the map
  • Fixed GameMode/GameState compatibility issue
  • Fixed a bug where the devil wouldn't appear after respawn at the beginning
  • Fixed a bug where door tickets in Dr.Jell wouldn't spawn, breaking the game
  • Cannons now use inverse controls correctly
  • Fixed a bug where stage 3 of the gluttony boss fight could not be finished
  • Fixed a bug where the second valve would spawn twice in Restaurant Mange Allieurs
  • Quest dependent exclamation marks are now intitialized correctly
  • Dr.Jell Operation UI tweaked (maggot and timer position)
  • Fixed a missing death zone in Connection Lost, that would let you fall out of the level
  • Paperstack Collision improved in Connection Lost
  • Closed a hole in Sin Inc. that let you get the Pus Eye ingredient without the needed horns
  • Decorated the Yogurt location in Sin Inc. to make it more obvious that something can be found there
  • Added missing Muncher Dialogue in Sewer
  • More interactable Objects are now highlighted with a shader (bongo, pipe, ass and bell mini-games, nuclear barrels)
  • HUB Jungle Demon in Cage that drops a Lucky Cat has now an exclamation mark
  • Fixed a bug where portable NPCs would reset their positions after pickup
  • Fixed a bug where useable icon was visible on item after fast respawn and pickup
  • Fixed speakers not pulsating with the beat in Club Luxoria
  • Fixed a bug where NPCs would remain stunned after respawn
  • Fixed a soft lock in Greed door dialogue for russian language
  • Added ceiling collision in Club Lucoria starting room
  • Set correct soundclass for Greed door openin/closing sound
  • Disabled collisions in GLuttony's room, after Gluttony is not there anymore after the fight with him
  • Moved Dr.Jell level exit (in Jungle), so that the camera isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level
  • Moved Gluttony level exit (in Flavour Peaks), so that the cam isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level
  • Moved Restaurant Mange Ailleurs level exit (in Flavour Peaks), so that the cam isn't behind the black plane after leaving the level
  • Closed gap in the Sewer death zone, so that playes can't fall through the ground
  • Nugget dialogue in Connection Lost fixed (No more mentioning of Light Horns)
  • Made God level exit trigger bigger

We received a lot of feedback by all of you players out there. Thanks so much for supporting us with your love, reported bugs and issues, your money and praise. That's really appreciated! ❤️

See you all in Hell (Pie)!
Sluggerfly out

https://store.steampowered.com/app/889910/Hell_Pie/

