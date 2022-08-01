PoxNora launched 16 years ago today! Have a client hotfix!

On this day 16 years ago, a small company named Octopi in Tucson, Arizona launched a Java WebStart based game onto the web. 16 years later, PoxNora has 29 expansions, thousands of Runes, and has been played by literally millions of players.

On behalf of everyone on the team who ever worked on Pox Nora, thank you for your support over the years. It is truly inspiring to see that this community still exists, still banging those Drums of War and fighting each other in matches.

To celebrate this, we are deploying a small client hotfix just like we'd do any other day.

Happy poxxing!

-slugbait (octopi/soe 2006-2011)

User Interface

Fixed an issue that caused popups for mechanics and abilities to be cut off when they had a reference to another ability or condition

Performance

Made some further optimization passes at a few random things

Art & Effects

Fixed a visual error that could occur on certain line drawn effects (impervious, etc)

Optimized the effect for the relic Grim Well

Optimized the effect for the ability Locust Cloud

Fixed a graphical error with the ability Solar Flare

To celebrate the Pox anniversary, added High res art for Ironfist Paladin, Elven Mage (LE), and Bile Zombie

Descriptions & In-Game text